Kerry Washington Has Grown Tired Of Her Dog Stealing The Spotlight

Last night, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel dug up an old headshot of guest Kerry Washington. Washington, who just turned 40 in January laughed, "I'm pretty sure I was in high school." In the slick black and white portrait, Washington wore overalls and that feigned expression of seriousness many of us are guilty of in our senior year portraits.
"Do you remember going and having this photograph taken?" the host asked. Her recollection was vague, but she shared a more recent story about the time she brought her dog, Josie, along to a shoot. “She upstaged me,” Washington recalled. “I waited two hours to do my headshots because [the photographer] took portraits of my dog.” Right on cue, Kimmel then pulled out a headshot of the shih tzu-Yorkie mix scene-stealer.
Advertisement
"She's so beautiful...she's been in American Vogue, in Home and Garden. I mean every time I go somewhere with her, they’re like, ‘Can we have Josie?’ I don’t take her anywhere anymore because I’m afraid she’s gonna wind up on the cover.” It's true, this pooch definitely has fans. During Washington's 2015 cover shoot with InStyle the makeup artist on set commented, "When Kerry gets her makeup done, Josie usually takes a nap in my cosmetics bag, but at the InStyle shoot she curled up in hairstylist Mark Townsend's Gucci suitcase. Kerry joked that she has expensive and selective taste now!" Watch the sweet video below.
Advertisement