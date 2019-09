Kerry Washington Has Grown Tired Of Her Dog Stealing The Spotlight

"She's so beautiful...she's been in American Vogue, in Home and Garden. I mean every time I go somewhere with her, they’re like, ‘Can we have Josie?’ I don’t take her anywhere anymore because I’m afraid she’s gonna wind up on the cover.” It's true, this pooch definitely has fans. During Washington's 2015 cover shoot with InStyle the makeup artist on set commented, "When Kerry gets her makeup done, Josie usually takes a nap in my cosmetics bag, but at the InStyle shoot she curled up in hairstylist Mark Townsend's Gucci suitcase. Kerry joked that she has expensive and selective taste now!" Watch the sweet video below.