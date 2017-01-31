Kerry Washington’s 40th Birthday Cake Is The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

Kerry Washington is ringing in her 40s in style. The Scandal star shared an Instagram photo of her birthday cake, and it puts all other desserts to shame. Four layers of cake and three levels of fruit-filled frosting — now that's a birthday treat. (Oh, and did we mention the giant sheet cake is surrounded by cupcakes, too?)
Naturally, Washington celebrated her special day with her ABC co-stars. She captioned the photo, "Spending my birthday with the #Scandal family. No place I'd rather be. I can't believe this is our 6th season. Jeez Louize. I LOVE THESE PEOPLE." We're thrilled that Washington is reveling with the Scandal fam — hopefully with a lot less drama than when they're in character. And if George Newbern has half the sweet tooth his character Charlie does, there's at least one other person who definitely appreciated the giant cake.
Charlie eating a donut while instructing Huck how to kill him is more than I can handle. #Scandal— Keysha (@Keyshasays) May 10, 2013
Charlie's sweet tooth is ALWAYS his undoing. Always. #Scandal @ScandalABC #TGIT— #JayPetty2K17 (@Jay00789) October 10, 2014
