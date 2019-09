Something you’re sure to notice if you ever visit Dubai is that the women here command attention — whether they're veiled or not . It’s not uncommon to come across locals with overdrawn lips, bold, filled-in brows, and precise cat-eyes. Many pile their hair high into a hive; others let blue strands peek out from under their head covering — and that's just for a casual stroll at the mall. It's a city that takes the "go big or go home" motto to the extreme, from the dazzling buildings to the pricey hair and makeup routines. But the manicures? Those just might be the biggest masterpieces of all.