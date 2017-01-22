A Women-Only, Hijab-Friendly Salon Grows In Brooklyn

Getting a trim seems simple enough, but for devout Muslim women who wear a hijab it's not as easy as just making an appointment. Since some Islamic women choose not to show their hair to men outside of their families, to protect their modesty and privacy, scheduling a haircut is far from simple. Huda Quhshi is changing that with Le'Jemalik, a Brooklyn beauty shop that caters to Muslim women. "I have always had a difficult time finding a salon that could accommodate me, even for a simple haircut," Quhshi, who wears a hijab, told the New York Post. Quhshi explains that many women who wear a hijab are often sequestered to a different area of a salon or even denied service. She had fallen victim to a few horror stories herself, she explains. "I once decided to go to a salon and when a man walked in, I had to throw my headscarf over my wet hair and run to a back room," she said. "After that experience, I was like, 'You know what? We can’t do this.'" With Le'Jemalik, which translates to "for your beauty," Quhshi hopes to offer women a sanctuary. The salon's entrance is an opaque revolving door, and the reception area separates customers from the male gaze. “We want women to be able to come in and feel completely relaxed,” Quhshi added. The salon is outfitted with blush-colored chairs, ornate white-framed mirrors, and plenty of places to sit and relax between services. Le'Jamalik offers standard services, such as haircuts, waxing, facials, and manicures and pedicures, but also sets itself apart with henna, halal nail services, and eyebrow shaping. Le'Jemalik is women-only, but Quhshi explains that all women, no matter their ethnicity or religion, are welcome. The salon is set to open next Sunday.
Advertisement