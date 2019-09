"I started off as a makeup artist and was highly discriminated against for being a plus-size woman,” Lopez told Yahoo Beauty in an interview. Her solution? Open up her very own shop — a space where plus-sized women (who account for 67% of the U.S. population, but are only represented in 2% of media) could comfortably and confidently get extensions, haircuts, spray tans, manicures, and waxes without fear of discrimination. The full-service Las Vegas salon called Babydoll Beauty Couture will open its doors to the public next month. (Lopez owns another salon by the same name in Los Angeles.)