The U.S. government may be embroiled in a Russia scandal the details of which are still unraveling, but the country is still on plenty of bucket lists as a tourist destination. Plus, many people (like myself) travel there to see family — and we like good deals.
Today, we got our wish. Scott's Cheap Flights found roundtrip fares on Aeroflot in the $400s and $500s from Washington, D.C., and New York City to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and more cities.
While the Aeroflot roundtrip fare can typically cost you upwards of $800, with this deal you can fly from NYC to Moscow and back for $483. From D.C., you can do this roundtrip for $562. Flying to St. Petersburg? You can grab a roundtrip for $505 from NYC and $590 from D.C.
Advertisement
The deals are valid from September 2017 through March 2018. For flights from NYC, they include Thanksgiving and New Year's dates (and you want to be in Russia on New Year's Eve). But hurry — they'll likely only last a few days, maybe even hours. So if you're overdue for a visit to your family — or if you've always wanted to see all the wonders of the Hermitage, or enjoy world-class opera and ballet — this is your chance.
To find the cheapest available dates, search in Google Flights using the sample search in this link. "Book here if you prefer to purchase directly from the airline or a major OTA like Orbitz or Priceline," says Scott's Cheap Flights. Once you've found your dates, you can search them in Momondo to potentially get a lower price.
A friendly note from Scott's Cheap Flights: "These fares could disappear anytime, even within a few hours. If you've clicked the sample searches, played around with a few dates, and not seeing fares close to those listed in this email, it likely means they're gone." You know what to do!
Advertisement