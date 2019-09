This Carrie Bradshaw Meme Shades The Trump Administration In The Funniest Way

After reports came out showing that Russian officials met with Trump's campaign aids before the election and potentially influenced it, more and more members of the administration appear to be involved with Russia. Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned after coming under fire for not disclosing his own communications with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Some are calling on Jeff Sessions to resign for the same reason , so he won't be involved in the investigation despite his job as Attorney General. But one person who has yet to meet with Russia is Sarah Jessica Parker, and she has something to say about that.