This Carrie Bradshaw Meme Shades The Trump Administration In The Funniest Way

After reports came out showing that Russian officials met with Trump's campaign aids before the election and potentially influenced it, more and more members of the administration appear to be involved with Russia. Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned after coming under fire for not disclosing his own communications with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Some are calling on Jeff Sessions to resign for the same reason, so he won't be involved in the investigation despite his job as Attorney General. But one person who has yet to meet with Russia is Sarah Jessica Parker, and she has something to say about that.
A tweet by Huffington Post editor James Michael Nichols shows Parker's Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw at her computer, writing a sentence beginning with her signature phrase: "I couldn’t help but wonder…had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me?" While this could almost be mistaken for a reference to her Russian lover Aleksandr Petrovsky, the imaginary column in this context is referencing Kislyak. Evidently, all these meetings are leaving Carrie with a case of FOMO.
i couldn’t help but wonder… had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me? pic.twitter.com/SCnYF5FquA— JamesMichael Nichols (@JMN) March 2, 2017
Sarah Jessica Parker shared the meme on her own Instagram, Us reports. "I had to. Don't know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you," she wrote.
Then, in an entertaining turn of events, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs trolled SJP back with its own meme, CNN reports. "If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US, anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy," the ministry tweeted. In the accompanying photo, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is behind her own computer screen, which displays the SJP meme.
#Zakharova: If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US -anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy pic.twitter.com/GhAmnuQBn5— MFA Russia ?? (@mfa_russia) March 3, 2017
If they're serious about extending this invitation to Carrie, Russia had better also fly over Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda — unless her BFFs are, as she fears, already having meetings without her.
