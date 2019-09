"In the first season it was as if Olivia Pope was raceless," Washington said in an interview with Glamour earlier this month . "There was no denying that Olivia was a Black woman, because I’m a Black woman, playing her in badass white trench coats that call to attention the fact that I’m not looking like anybody else on television. But we didn’t talk about her identity as a Black person. [Since then] the writers have become more and more willing to deal with race."