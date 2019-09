She specifically pointed out how the season 4 story arc in which Pope was kidnapped coincided with the 2014 Boko Haram kidnapping of 276 girls from a Nigerian school in 2014. While, at the time, some people criticized the show for the outlandish scenario, the über dramatic plot line actually made a powerful statement about how we value — or how we should value — the lives of Black women. "When Olivia was kidnapped, it was not lost on me that the fictional president of the United States was willing to go to war to save one Black woman at a time when hundreds of Black women were missing in Nigeria and we were begging the world to pay attention," Washington explained.