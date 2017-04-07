Can White Men Please Stop Telling Olivia Pope What To Do?

I get that the show wants to strengthen Olivia and Charlie's relationship now that Charlie's around more. But this conversation felt totally stilted — I just don't buy that he's the only person who could compel her to look for the missing gladiator. If this conversation really had to be with an outsider, why not the new FBI director, or even Mellie? We know the new director has a past with Olivia, and despite their differences, Olivia would be the bigger person and reach out to her to save Huck. And Olivia's helped Mellie just as much as she has Marcus and Charlie. He didn't need to be the one delivering the save-the-day speech.