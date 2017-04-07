Abby proves Fitz is secretly dreaming of his fairytale ending with Liv when she yells at him, "Olivia is never going to Vermont for you." Fitz, who’s now dating FBI director and unfortunate Olivia clone Angela, loses his cool, responding, "That was low. Lower than you." If Fitz was over his ex, he would have simply said, "Yeah, I know she's not. I forgot Olivia was alive and wanted to take Angela."