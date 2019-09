My "Oh, no, Scandal is going to put Fitz and Olivia back together" senses started tingling during last week’s " Stomach For Blood ," when Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) became obsessed with putting his presidential library in Rutland, Vermont. Fitz, famous for usually having everyone do his work for him, is so determined to have his post-presidential life anchored to Vermont he personally tracked down the perfect piece of land in the state for his project.