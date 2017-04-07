Hand in hand with Diaz's performance is Lowes, whose character Quinn is obviously still harboring some serious feelings for her former lover. She goes super dark in her quest to find Huck, torturing Meg (Phoebe Neidhardt) to get answers and then finally slashing Meg's throat in a fit of rage. She also goes after Abby (Darby Stanchfield) pretty hard core when she learns Abby played a part in Huck's shooting. The only person who might be more thankful that Huck is alive is Olivia, but it's close. Quinn still loves Huck and the only question here is which man she'll end up with by season's end, because this whole ordeal is probably making her rethink her engagement to Charlie (George Newbern).