Similar to Grey's Anatomy's season 8 episode "If/Then," "The Decision" will explore an alternate reality. If the voting machines in Ohio hadn't been tampered with, would Fitz have still won the presidency? Would he have lost, divorced Mellie, then hightailed it to a romantic B&B with Olivia? Would the Gladiators still exist? Would Evil Cyrus still be in power? And would the country, which is currently reeling from the assassination of President-elect Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) be better off?