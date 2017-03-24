In addition to Rowan killing his love interest, Charlie and Quinn have also tried to take each other out in past episodes. Not even the affable David Rosen has been able to escape the burn of a deceitful lover thanks to Elizabeth North. Cyrus Beene nearly had his ex-husband killed before James was actually murdered; and Beene's current man was paid to marry him. Jake seems to despise the wife who was arranged for him. Fitz and Mellie are divorced for obvious reasons (hi, Olivia), and Abby is too power hungry to love anyone right now. Not even Olivia’s love for her father is admirable. She’s willing to kill him at the slightest provocation, and still feels conflicted about his true intentions. As a result, Rowan’s love for Olivia — his daughter truly is the only person he actually cares for — is in vain, which is kind of karma for his being a generally horrible person.