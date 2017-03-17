I’m pretty sure the closest thing I have to a failed marriage is my relationship with Scandal. We’ve had good times: It gave me Huck’s story line and was the last thing I saw on the fateful night before Beyoncé dropped her self-titled album in 2013. Those days are long gone and sometimes I pretend like I have a headache on Thursday nights. I don’t think I’m the only one. The general consensus seems to be that Scandal has changed for the worse.
Scandal’s allure used to be similar to that of Game of Thrones. You never knew when the power balance would shift and who would still be alive to see it through. The smart thing to do as viewers of Scandal was to remain loyal to the
throne country, not the replaceable players keeping it running. You tuned in for the suspense and surprise.
Now, we’re constantly introduced to new characters who are predictable killed off, and we have just stopped caring because we know the same old gang is still intact. I didn’t expect for Papa Pope to kill his old fling Sandra in cold blood last night, but I knew she would be killed as soon as I saw her. As ruthless as it sounds, Shonda Rhimes and her team seem to have gotten a little too attached to their core ensemble.
It’s time for Scandal to stop relying on low-hanging fruit for shock value. The show is suffering because we don’t have to worry about anything happening to our favorite characters. Scandal needs its own Wes, and I have some ideas.