The clip in question already made the rounds online back in 2015, but has been popping up as of late for its timeless message. It's all centered around one salon in Palma, Majorca, which offered a free makeover to a homeless man. Jose Antonio was widely known by locals as Josete, an unlicensed parking attendant who had lost his job and was suffering from depression for years. At the time, his life seemed to be on the decline — until one day three years ago. The salon owner of La Salvajería knew Antonio and offered to him a free haircut and shave. According to Mirror , while inside the salon, Antonio said, “Leave the doors over the mirror open for the moment so I can see myself for the last time like this. Then close them to see if when they open again... it’s as if something else really opened up in my life, like a symbol.”