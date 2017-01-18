When it comes to makeup tutorials, we've seen drunk boyfriends, hilarious dads, and clueless boyfriends all get recruited as narrator. It's almost become a beauty challenge in the YouTube world, and this latest video does not disappoint. Beauty vlogger Ellarie asked her daughter to voice over her beauty tutorial, and yeah, it's as cute as it sounds. The look she was asked to narrate was all about cobalt eyes. And, for someone so young (she's only 5-years-old!) we were impressed by her extensive knowledge of all things makeup. Better still, Yoshidall which is Ellarie’s nickname for her daughter, still manages to make us cry laughing in the best way possible. TBD, we still can't decide which part is our favorite: When she called primer face "conditioner," how she dubbed lash extensions "extra eyebrows," or when she assured the audience that, even though liquid eyeliner looks sharp, it "feels very soft." Click the video above to watch for yourself. We'd venture to say it'll leave you smiling the entire time.
