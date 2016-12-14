A Dad Narrated His Daughter's Makeup Tutorial — & It's The Best Thing You'll See All Day

Thanks to YouTuber Jenna Marbles, we’ve seen the hilarity that ensues when a vlogger asks her boyfriend to narrate one of her tutorials. Now, another pivotal male figure in one woman's life has grabbed the mic — and the results couldn’t be more endearing.
Beauty vlogger Megan, who helms the Meggs and Bacon channel on YouTube, recently asked her dad to complete the voiceover for her everyday makeup look. We’ve got to give him credit: Overall, he dropped quite a bit of knowledge and could speak impressively on highlighter and fancy makeup brushes. Some things he seemed to know instinctively (“A girl can never have enough brushes,” he said). Others, well, are a bit of a wash. “This is stuff I put on my eyelids," he said of eyeshadow primer. "Your eyelids can get really dry sometimes."
Our favorite parts of the video — which you can watch by pressing play, above — are the painful truths that only a sensible, loving dad could say, like, “This is a very expensive palette and I only use a couple of [the shadows].” Say it with us now: Been there.
