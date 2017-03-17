Dad, Isaac Irvine, posted a video to Facebook last week in which he asks his 9-year-old son Bodi Irvine what he was bullied about at school. His son replies, “So I was going to my line, then two boys passed me and then they made fun of me [about my long hair]." To make the situation even more upsetting than it already is, the sweet kid is actually growing his hair out to donate it to people who lost their hair to cancer treatment. “It’s pretty long, dude. It’s pretty awesome," his father said before accepting his cutest-ever dad award.