This year came with (more than) its fair share of sadness and disappointment — but it was far from all bad. With just a couple days left in 2016, we’re being shown how much good is left in the world. Case in point: this 10-year-old boy from Florida.
While most of us were hogging Barbies at his age, Tyler Boone has been selflessly growing out his hair for two years. Why? His pal, Gabby Ruiz, a 12-year-old girl who now lives in Georgia, has alopecia. Boone decided to give longer lengths a shot so he could eventually donate it to Children with Hair Loss, so a wig could be made for Ruiz.
For him, it's simple: "I'm growing my hair to give to Gabby — I just want to make her happy," he says. According to ABC Action News in Tampa Bay, FL, Boone is constantly mistaken as a girl, but the generous young man said he’s totally used to it and doesn’t mind anymore. The news team met up with Ruiz and Boone when they reunited to celebrate the long-awaited haircut and commemorated the moment with a heartwarming photo shoot — Ruiz even got to cut the ponytail herself.
Grab some tissues and press play, above, for the full story.
