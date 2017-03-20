When it comes to empowering beauty stories, we can’t get enough. The latest viral video popping up everywhere might be our favourite yet.
The clip in question already made the rounds online back in 2015, but has been popping up as of late for its timeless message. It's all centred around one salon in Palma, Majorca, which offered a free makeover to a homeless man. Jose Antonio was widely known by locals as Josete, an unlicensed parking attendant who had lost his job and was suffering from depression for years. At the time, his life seemed to be on the decline — until one day three years ago. The salon owner of La Salvajería knew Antonio and offered to him a free haircut and shave. According to Mirror, while inside the salon, Antonio said, “Leave the doors over the mirror open for the moment so I can see myself for the last time like this. Then close them to see if when they open again... it’s as if something else really opened up in my life, like a symbol.”
The makeover included a hair colour change, a cut and a beard trim — he was even given a crisp white shirt, new trousers, and some fresh shoes to complete the look. The change was so wildly different, it appeared he couldn't contain his excitement. The camera crew followed him around on the streets post-haircut, and the locals barely recognised him. “It wasn’t just a change of look," he told the publication. "It changed my life. What I want now is a proper job." According to the site, Antonio has maintained a groomed appearance and is no longer living on the streets. So we guess a really good haircut can change your life.
Advertisement