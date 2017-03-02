This Photo Of A Rapper Doing His Daughter's Hair Will Give You All The Feels

When it comes to father-daughter stories, we love the ones about beauty fails the most. Whenever a dad outwardly owns his struggles in how to do his little girl's hair, gift her the right blending tools for the holidays, or even narrate a makeup tutorial, our hearts immediately melt. But the latest tale isn't about a harmless beauty mistake at all, but instead a sweet message one dad wanted to send his daughter — and subsequently, the world.
Earlier this week, David Brewster Jr. — though you may know him as Dave East, notable rapper from East Harlem — posted an adorable photo to Instagram that showed him doing his 11-month-old daughter’s hair. His caption, "You Make Life So Dope!!! ?????" had the entire internet swooning. When Yahoo Beauty asked the rapper and doting dad about the seemingly mundane photo, he responded casually. “I didn’t think on it much. It was a dope pic, and I was really happy with the day we were having, so I put the picture up,” East told the website.
Styling a little girl's hair can be tough, and the 28-year-old father noted that he’s just doing the best that he can. East's advice to other dads? Seek some helpful tips from other mothers you know — they hold all the good hair secrets. Shortly after the story was posted, his comments section flooded with love for him and his daughter, Kairi Chanel Brewster.
Even if he makes a few mistakes in the process (no one really ever gets a real-deal Hair 101 lesson), it’s these quiet, sweeter moments he gets with her that he loves the most. “I'm really busy so whenever I get a moment, I try to see what I can put together for her,” he said. Thankfully, if you ever need another dose of the feels, the emcee is posts adorable photos of him and Kairi often. (If that's the case, you should also check out the feed of Chance the Rapper, who shares his own fair share of sweet father-daughter stuff.)
