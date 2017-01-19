This Dad's Beauty Gift Fail To His Daughter Is Melting Our Hearts

In a post to the subreddit group Makeup Addiction titled “My dad got me a makeup sponge,” Gina Marie shared a photo of a rectangular sponge made for crafting or interior paint touchups. She explained that when buying gear to paint a helmet, her dad, “saw the sponges on a stick and thought, well, she does put on makeup with a sponge, so why not get her one on a stick so it'll be easier to control,” she wrote.Of course, makeup sponges are far less porous than those used for crafting projects — and we can’t imagine the amount of product that would be absorbed by this brush’s sizeable holes or how its grittier texture would feel against our skin. But that’s beside the point. The gesture was so sweet — and Gina Marie knew it. “I graciously thanked him for it and promised I would try it out,” she reports.The online community exploded with collective awws and feel-good comments. (How could they not? This is the cutest dad move, ever.) And in response, Gina Marie managed to melt our hearts even more.“He really loves that I wear makeup,” she added to the thread. “His mother modeled for Estée Lauder and I think it makes him think of his mother when I talk about new foundations I'm trying or new lip colors. He says I look like her, too. It's something nice we can talk [about] and bond over.” And just like that, we are calling our dads to say, "I love you."For more genius beauty ideas, check out these stories: