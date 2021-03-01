7 Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs Actually Wore To The (Virtual) Golden Globes

It may have been a virtual event this year, but last night's Golden Globe Awards were still full of glamorous beauty moments. Celebrities gathered from home to celebrate some of the best in film and television, and even though most were in their living rooms, they pulled out all the stops. While we might not be looking for our own designer gowns any time soon, we did take note of all the affordable beauty products celebrities were wearing.
We love taking inspiration from red carpet looks, but rarely do we think it to be the best place to score relatable product recommendations. However, these finds are all under $30. In fact, most are under $15. So regardless of who the awards went to last night, it feels like our wallets are the true winners of the Golden Globes.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite drugstore products — from nail polish to skin serum — that we spotted at last night's ceremony.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
