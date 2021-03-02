It may have been a virtual event this year, but last night's Golden Globe Awards were still full of glamorous beauty moments. Celebrities gathered from home to celebrate some of the best in film and television, and even though most were in their living rooms, they pulled out all the stops. While we might not be looking for our own designer gowns any time soon, we did take note of all the affordable beauty products celebrities were wearing.
We love taking inspiration from red carpet looks, but rarely do we think it to be the best place to score relatable product recommendations. However, these finds are all under £30. In fact, most are under £15. So regardless of who the awards went to last night, it feels like our wallets are the true winners of the Golden Globes.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite high street products — from nail polish to skin serum — that we spotted at last night's ceremony.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.