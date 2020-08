Essie’s Jungle-Inspired Fall Collection Is Unexpected & So Chic

Where fall nail collections are concerned, it's easy to assume what you're going to get: probably a classic navy , a glossy chestnut brown , and a quintessential burgundy red . But Essie's newest 6-polish collection tells a different color story than crunchy leaves and crisp autumn tones. The brand is describing its limited-edition assortment as a "color expedition" inspired by a tropical jungle safari you probably wish you were taking right now.