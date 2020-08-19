Essie’s Jungle-Inspired Fall Collection Is Unexpected & So Chic

Where fall nail collections are concerned, it's easy to assume what you're going to get: probably a classic navy, a glossy chestnut brown, and a quintessential burgundy red. But Essie's newest 6-polish collection tells a different color story than crunchy leaves and crisp autumn tones. The brand is describing its limited-edition assortment as a "color expedition" inspired by a tropical jungle safari you probably wish you were taking right now.
The collection of shades vary from a creamy khaki green to cheetah orange and a deep berry purple. Whether you're looking for a neutral earth tone, a punchy red, or something in between (preferably with shimmer), you'll find a $9 shade to love in this new collection. Shop all six bottles, ahead.
