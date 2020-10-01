Target Just Dropped Its Biggest Beauty Sale Of The Year

It’s that time of year again. Yes, fall. Yes, spooky season. But also, the first two weeks of October just so happen to be the time to shop some of the best sales of the entire calendar year —starting with Target's annual 14 Days of Beauty.
For the next two weeks, Target is offering exclusive daily deals in-store and online. Whatever you're shopping for — makeup for your next TikTok video, a new conditioner to seal split ends, or a teeth-whitening kit — now is the time to grab everything you need for 50% off. The only caveat: You'll have to act quickly, because each promo only lasts 24 hours.
The sale covers everything, from nail polish to toothpaste, makeup brushes to self-tanner. To take full advantage, strategy is a must. Luckily, Target lays it out clearly on its website, so you can preview what items are on sale day-to-day. If you're looking for recommendations, we've got our eyes on the ARC teeth whitening treatments, TPH by Taraji hair and scalp scrub, AHC hydration boosting serums and emulsions, Kristin Ess hair products, and the 12-bottle nail vault that goes on sale on October 5.
Those are just the highlights we've scoped out so far, but you can find the full list of deals online. To sweeten the two-week event, there are a bunch of one-day Target fashion sales happening, too. So now is the time to go shopping — as if we ever needed an excuse to make a Target run.
