There Are 14 Spooky New Movies Dropping Just In Time For Halloween

This year, Halloween may not look the way it usually does, but there's a silver lining: You get to eat all the Halloween candy you bought this year instead of giving it to trick-or-treaters. And the best way to enjoy all those treats? Plopping down on the couch for an evening of Halloween movies and horror flicks . No costume required for that — and you don't even have to wear a bra, so that's a win-win-win.