Ulta Beauty Just Dropped Its Huge Fall-Haul Sale — & This Year, It’s Better Than Ever

Ulta Beauty's seasonal and semi-annual sales are always worth waiting for, especially if you're looking to go big and restock your makeup bag, skin-care cabinet, or shower caddy for back to school season.
While we love mapping out a game plan for shopping the retailer's 21 Days of Beauty event, nothing quite tops the Ulta's annual Fall Haul sale, which is running now through next Saturday, October 3. You can shop the sale in store or online and score crazy deals of up to 50% off top-selling beauty products.
When you head to the Ulta Beauty site, you'll be directed to the event landing page, which provides a full breakdown of the week's deals — and they're extensive. If you're looking for product recommendations, you can't go wrong grabbing a shiny new tube of L'Oreal Lash Paradise mascara while it's down from $10 to just $7. (Heck, grab two.) You can also get $5 off the internet's favorite grossly-satisfying foot peel, which will exponentially improve the quality of your next DIY pedicure.
While most of the deals are standard — like 30, 40, or 50% off select products from participating brands — there's one extra-special skin-care offer worth considering: When you add a serum and a moisturizer to your shopping bag together, you'll get to throw in a facial cleanser for free. Better still, you can mix and match your brands. For example, start with a vitamin C serum by Derma E, add an Olay night cream, and your CeraVe face wash will be gifted to you just for shopping the sale.
Those are the big highlights, but there's much more to peruse. Check out some of our editors' picks below, and then start adding to that shopping cart.
