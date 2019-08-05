11 Shower Caddies To Simplify Your Dorm Room Bathroom Routine

Beginning college life is a challenging, exciting, fun, and sometimes scary chapter. For many folks, it might be the first time you’re living away from home, and between decorating a new dorm room and balancing your class schedule, you’ve got a lot on your plate. One of those new things might also be a shared bathroom. Whether it’s communal hall showers or an apartment-style setup, chances are you’ll need an easy way to organize (or transport) all your products.
Luckily, we’ve come a long way from everyone owning the same version of the classic plastic tote. Read: The college staple is now available in a variety of styles and materials, with options to — yes, actually — find a caddy that is chic, affordable, and well-designed. How are we so sure, might you ask? We found 11 options that prove exactly that. Shop them all here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.