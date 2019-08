11 Shower Caddies To Simplify Your Dorm Room Bathroom Routine

Beginning college life is a challenging, exciting, fun, and sometimes scary chapter. For many folks, it might be the first time you’re living away from home, and between decorating a new dorm room and balancing your class schedule, you’ve got a lot on your plate. One of those new things might also be a shared bathroom. Whether it’s communal hall showers or an apartment-style setup, chances are you’ll need an easy way to organize (or transport) all your products.