If I had a penny for every time I brought home a drugstore mascara and liked it enough to use more than once, I'd have approximately... three cents. It's not that I'm a product snob, but very few formulas have delivered the lash vibe I'm after — which, thank you for asking, is bold, dramatic, and longer than the Duggar family's Christmas wish lists. To be frank, if it doesn't warrant at least two people asking, "Holy shit, are your lashes real ?" then I don't want any part of it.