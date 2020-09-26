Up To 50% Off Baby Foot, Physicians Formula, & More From Ulta’s Beauty Sale

If you missed your chance to save big during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, then perk up and brush aside that misplaced FOMO — because the retailer's annual Fall Haul Sale is back. From now through Saturday, October 3 (aka Mean Girls day), you can score up to 50% off cult items like Baby Foot, Rapidlash serum, Maybelline's mask-proof liquid lipstick, and much more.
Unlike in past years, all of 2020's deals will be live for the entire sale period — so, in other words, the good goods won't last long. From seasonal essentials like neutral eyeshadow palettes to tinted moisturizers that achieve glowing Zoom-ready complexions, scroll ahead into the big budget-friendly beauty hauls we'll be snapping up.
