7 Editor-Approved Nude Eyeshadow Palettes That Look Good On Everyone

Nude is a spectrum, and no one shade is made to match all complexions. When it comes to eyeshadow palettes, the word typically refers to a range of nuanced neutrals; rich browns, soft beiges, and even shimmer-flecked bronze can — and should — all go into the making of a good nude eyeshadow palette.
That said, there are so many options when it comes to nude and neutral eyeshadow palettes, and finding one worth your money (that won't fade in minutes or look chalky in selfies) can be overwhelming. To help you sift through the clutter, we asked our team to dish on their favorite nude palettes, ahead.
