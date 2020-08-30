With mask-wearing and Zoom-calling putting a renewed focus on all things skincare and eye-makeup (plus brows, of course), you’ll be pleased to hear that this season’s group of half-off products includes many a holy-grail item: from Foreo devices to Tarte concealers, KKW Beauty eyeshadow palettes, and Stila liquid eyeliners. Still can’t quit your lipstick habit? Set a shopping alarm for September 12, when mask-proof Kylie Cosmetics' infamous lip kits are on the marked-down-makeup menu.