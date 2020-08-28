Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale is back, and the deals this time around are good. The retailer’s bi-annual shopping event officially kicks off this Sunday, August 30, and features rare markdowns from your favorite cosmetic brands.
While there's always a handful of dope beauty products launching at Ulta each month, scoring up to 50% off select hair, makeup, and skin-care items makes entering your credit card number hurt a whole lot less. Ahead, find everything you need to know about the upcoming shopping event.
When is the sale?
The sale begins on August 30 and will run through September 19 — an even 21 days to stock up on your favorites.
What's going to be marked down, and by how much?
Shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off hair, skin, and makeup products during the event, including Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Pencil, Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, and IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation.
On select days, brands like Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty will also be available at discounted prices. You can even snag up to 50% off select faux-mink lashes (the perfect excuse if you've been missing your lash extensions). Since shopping looks pretty different these days, Ulta is encouraging fans to use the retailer's GLAMlab app to try out lipstick, eyeshadow, and foundations at home before they make a purchase.
How can I shop the sale?
All of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty deals will be available to shop online, but customers can also utilize the store's curbside pickup option if they want them sooner.
What should I shop?
All of the promotions running during Ulta's shopping event are tempting, but there are a few items we'll be setting reminders for come August 30th — namely this AHA-packed cleanser from Murad to kick maskne to the curb. We'd also recommend beelining to the brow and eye cream sections to keep your eyes awake and arches on point while wearing a mask.