10 Piping-Hot Products To Shop From Ulta Beauty This Month

If there's anything we've learned recently, it's that the little things don't feel quite so little anymore. Whether it's ordering a new glittery eyeshadow for a much-needed pick-me-up, or taking the time to sheet mask with a friend over Zoom, beauty is hardly considered vanity — it can be a way to unwind, feel grounded, or find a little escape during a stressful time.
If that sounds like you and you're looking for something new and exciting to look forward to in the mail, a fresh shipment of products just dropped at Ulta Beauty this month. From probiotic-infused face mists you'll want to keep in your WFH "office" to juicy cheek-and-lip tints that appeal to your inner makeup minimalist, here are the best new Ulta finds coming your way.
