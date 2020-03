You know the drill: The beauty retailer's major sale (which only happens twice a year) is your moment to shop daily, half-off deals on some of the best hair, makeup, and skin-care products. After announcing the need-to-know info earlier this week , we're here to fully spill the Ulta tea with our extensive calendar of every product that's going to be 50% off. From Tarte's bestselling concealer to the lash serum that people can't get enough of, check out every product on sale for 21 Days of Beauty right here, right now. (And don't forget to set your iPhone reminders so you what days to shop your favorites.)