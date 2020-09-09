8 New Ulta Beauty Arrivals To Ease You Into Fall

Summer 2020 has come and gone in what feels like the (somehow longest) blink of an eye. But despite still-steamy temps, fall is actually just around the corner. And you know what that means: A fresh batch of beauty launches to get you pumped for the coziest season of the year.
At Ulta, you still have plenty of time to cash in on the store's massive 21 Days of Beauty sale. But if those half-off products aren't your cup of tea, September brings plenty of new and exciting additions to shelves. From early holiday gifts to color-protecting hair treatments, we've rounded up the most innovative buys hitting Ulta this month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.