What's the point of using hot tools when the only person who will see the finished result is your roommate? All that damage and for what? Still, there's something to be said about having your hair done (as opposed to throwing it up in a messy pony) — it makes you feel put-together, accomplished, normal. So, to create those full, voluminous styles without turning on the curling iron, we tapped R29 video editor Christianne Gormley to share her personal tutorial.
Using key products she picked up at the CVS Epic Beauty Event, like SheaMoisture's leave-in detangler and Conair's flexible rollers, watch how Christianne turns her pin-straight hair into soft, bouncy curls overnight.
Advertisement