Score A Free Essie Nail Polish When You Shop At CVS Today

Do you ever miss the days of going to the mall and cashing in on a filled-out punch card at your favorite beauty store? Well, Essie nail polish and CVS just launched a new Loyalty Program that reminds us just how much we loved those spend-and-save deals — only now, we don’t have to worry about losing the punch cards when we switch bags.
Here's how the exciting new program works: When you walk into your closest CVS drugstore and buy any nail polish with an Essie label, you're working your way towards a free bottle. Once you've hit four, you get the fifth one as a bonus gift, just for shopping.
It gets better: There's no annoying sign-up process, the offer's valid for the next 12 months, and you don’t even have to grab your five nail polishes at one time to get the deal. You can shop your polishes individually, maybe seasonally, and then keep track of your progress toward that magically-free fifth bottle via the CVS app or CVS.com/ExtraCare. (Way better than having to hold onto a punch card.)
According to the CVS website, this BOGO deal applies to all Essie products, not just color polishes, which means you'll hit your freebie before you know it. Grab a strengthening base coat, a new emery board file, plus a few picks from the 2020 fall collection, which dropped last month. Those shades include a mossy olive green, cargo tan-brown, vibrant royal blue, an oh-so-on-trend burnt orange, a classic red, and of course the perennial fall staple, burgundy.
If you’re looking for a sign that it’s time to revamp your at-home, DIY mani-pedi kit, this is it. So, if you see us sporting a different color manicure in our Zoom meetings every week from now on, you know why.
