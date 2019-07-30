Just like Trader Joe's or Target, walking into a CVS is dangerous for your wallet. Sure, you may have stepped in to pick up your birth control, a jumbo pack of double-ply toilet paper, and some Tate's cookies, but it's inevitable that you'll leave with more — specifically from the fully-stocked beauty aisles.
Over the last few years, CVS has expanded its beauty department in a major way. It's not only introduced us to innovative Korean beauty trends, but also made huge strides with its no-Photoshop guidelines and a ban on harmful ingredients — parabens, phthalates, and common formaldehyde donors — for CVS in-house brands. In other words, it's evolved from the place you'd run to when you ran out of makeup wipes at 11 p.m. to the place you seek out to discover new makeup, skin care, and hair products.
Ahead, we've got the first look at the products that just hit CVS shelves for summer. Even better, you can shop them all without totally breaking the bank.
Bliss What A Melon Replenishing Watermelon Toner
Watermelon isn't just a tasty summer treat, it's also a hydrating skin-care ingredient. Hop on the bandwagon with this toner that uses watermelon extract, electrolytes, and willow bark to revive tired skin.
Barefoot Scientist Sigh of Relief Pain Relief Cream
It's no secret that, as cute as they look, sandals aren't the most comfortable footwear. When your heels are throbbing at the end of the day, you're going to want this warming relief cream to make it all better.
Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick
Maybelline officially launched its first lip crayon. What's more, it's in the same SuperStay formula that has editors, porn stars, and brides gushing. The long-lasting color does not fade — no matter what.
Wet n Wild PAC-MAN Bonus Fruit Lip Balm
We're suckers for cute lip balms, and Wet n Wild's PAC-MAN-inspired fruit balm does not disappoint. The packaging isn't the only thing to love about it; the balm is formulated with good-for-you ingredients — like vitamin E, murumuru seed and shea butter — to nourish lips for hours.
Wet n Wild PAC-MAN High Score Blush Palette
This blush palette has four shades to fit your every mood, all housed inside a retro case straight out of the '80s.
Revlon So Fierce Vinyl Eyeliner
You can't survive summer without a waterproof eyeliner. Bottom line: Add this vinyl-finish formula that does not budge to your cart ASAP.
CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer
Just in case you've officially ditched your foundation for a concealer-only routine, there's this full-coverage formula that hides anything you don't want to be seen — including breakouts and dark circles — without suffocating your skin.
Physicians Formula Rose All Day Petal Glow
After you return from vacation, the glow tends to fade — fast. Replace the summery shimmer with this all-over highlighting powder.
L'Oréal Paris Lash Serum Solution Eyelash Serum
Just like your hair's damaged ends, your eyelashes crave a deep-conditioning treatment — especially if you spend a generous portion of your makeup-removing routine rubbing those delicate hairs. Nourish overworked, brittle lashes with this serum that can be used day and night.
Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Face Moisturizer
Some people might say that French-girl beauty is overrated, but that means they probably haven't tried this moisturizer. Infused with peptides, vitamin C, and Vichy's special mineralizing thermal water, this must-have cream revives dull and dehydrated skin faster than you can say, "Never mind, I'm moving to Paris!"
Pixi In-Shower Steam Facial
For all those times you wish you could afford a fancy facial, but would rather toss that $200 into a savings account, there's this in-shower gel-to-oil cleanser that heats up as you massage it into your skin. It's called self-care on a budget — look it up.
John Frieda Day 2 Revival Dry Shampoo
A dry shampoo that doesn't leave behind a chalky residue and actually makes hair smell fresh, not dirty? We're adding two to our cart.
