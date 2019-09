Unless this is 2013 and your name is Walter White, you probably don't want a whole lot of contact with harsh chemicals. It's easier said than done, though, because as we learned from Breaking Bad, they're harder to get away from than the guilt trip that comes with not calling your mom back for three days in a row. Chemicals — we're talking about the bad ones — lurk in the packaging of your fast food order, our oceans , and on the ingredient list on the back of beauty products