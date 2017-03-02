Target Has HUGE News For Anyone Who Shops Its Beauty Section

Update: Target is making yet another exciting change when it comes to its beauty and personal care section.
Fresh on the heels of news that the superstore would be going greener moving forward, WWD reports that Target will also be slashing prices on a number of products within the self-care category. And yes, that includes its newly-added K-beauty collection and line of natural hair, skin, and makeup goods. While reps for the retailer didn’t specify why or when, exactly, it'll be making the cuts, we do know that if it is any time soon, we're definitely going to need a bigger red cart.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on February 22.
It’s a good rule of thumb to never let your expectations soar too high — the lower you keep them, the less likely you are to be disappointed when something isn’t up to snuff. With that in mind, we’ve always been a tad suspicious of Target’s tagline. Expect more? Pay less? In what universe?
But it’s true: The hot spot for, well, everything has never let us down, especially not where beauty is concerned. Target’s beauty department is a modern marvel. And it’s about to get even better, because the megastore just announced a new sustainability strategy that will change the way its entire value chain and operations work from top to bottom before it trickles down to every product they sell.
Naturally, it's starting with the beauty department. “Target is committed to driving transparency, proactive chemical management and innovation across all of our owned and national brand consumer products, and operations,” the brand said in a statement.
“Our chemical strategy will be one of the most comprehensive in the U.S. retail industry, including all Target-owned and national brand products and operations, not just formulated products,” explains Jennifer Silberman, the chain’s chief sustainability officer. “It’s ambitious, but using our size, scale and expertise, we think we’ll be able to make significant progress. And we hope our robust approach will accelerate similar efforts across the industry. Ultimately, we want to bring all stakeholders together to innovate and champion a consistent, industry-wide approach to greener chemistry.” The first set of goals seeks to address unwanted chemicals with the “biggest potential health impact” within the beauty and personal care products they offer.
How does this directly affect you? By 2020, they aim to achieve transparency in all ingredients and develop safer chemical alternatives for a handful of formulations that have bene flagged as potentially problematic. By 2022, their goal is to invest up to $5 million in green chemistry innovation.
It’s safe to say that Target is not messing around, and that the brand also hopes to set the precedent for other retailers to do the same. Game on, Target, game on.
Advertisement