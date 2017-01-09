Skin-Care Lovers Will Flip Over Target’s Latest Collection

Korean beauty products contribute to a huge portion of the beauty space. Sheet masks, blackhead removers, serums, essence waters — we love them all. But getting our hands on these finds hasn’t been the easiest. Until now. Target just picked up a K-beauty collection curated by one of our favorite K-beauty experts, Alicia Yoon, and it launches very soon.
Yoon is the founder of Peach & Lily, a hugely popular site that exclusively sells the latest and trendiest Korean beauty trends and products. Created in 2012, the retail platform has exploded and is now going to be sharing its top skin-care buys with our favorite super store. Starting January 22, the collection will launch with 16 products, most ringing in under $30, and we can’t wait.
We typically make a weekly stop to Target anyway, but adding K-beauty must-haves to our errand list is a habit we can definitely get behind. Click ahead to check out every product coming to the retailer this month.