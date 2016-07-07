The 18 Korean Beauty Buys That Always Sell Out

With so many new beauty innovations coming out of South Korea on the regular, it's no wonder that it's nearly impossible for the average person to keep up with the latest and greatest releases. You might wonder: Are essences still cutting-edge? Who's making the best sheet masks? And what about peel-off beauty — is that worth trying?
We feel you, so to help you get a grasp on what devotees are swooning over, we tapped some of our favorite K-beauty retailers to share their best-selling products. (Think: Soko Glam, Glow Recipe, Memebox, The Lot, and more.)
What they revealed will not only help you wade through the bounty of options, but give uninitiated peeps a useful jumping-off point. Like we've noted in the past, the hype surrounding Korean beauty isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well get on board if you haven't.
Ahead, top K-beauty retailers share the products you need to know about now.
