There's no doubt that we've learned a lot from Korean beauty. It's the reason we have a six-step cleansing routine, wear brown eyeliner instead of black, and can clearly define what "glass skin" is. According to the Korea Customs Services, the U.S. alone imported nearly $400 million worth of cosmetic products in 2016 — most of which was skin care — and it's only the beginning of what most are predicting to be a global phenomenon. (And we're predicting K-beauty is going be a billion-dollar industry by 2019.)
These days, everywhere you go there are products spawned from a Korean beauty regimen. BB creams, essences, and pressed serums are taking over shelves at the industry's biggest retailers, like Target, Sephora, and CVS. In fact, the latter now carries over 500 Korean beauty products online and in stores — which not only means you can buy a new sheet mask every time you have to pick up your birth control, but also that Korean beauty products can be affordable as hell.
CVS recently restocked its shelves with new products for fall, and the majority of them are from our favorite K-beauty brands, like The Crème Shop and Peach Slices. The lineup includes subtle blushes, pearly highlighters, and intergalactic peel-off face masks that work just as well on Instagram as they do in real life.
Keep clicking for our top picks from CVS' exclusive K-beauty launches.
Can't get your hands on Kaja's new heart-shaped blush? This liquid cushion is your next-best alternative — and a few bucks cheaper.
If you think ice cream is good, wait until you try this dessert-inspired sheet mask, which is infused with real blueberry extract and milk protein for baby-soft results.
This brow gel will have you smitten from the first swipe. With just the right amount of realistic sheen and a waxy hold, this may just be The One.
A highlighter that leaves you glowing without being too shiny? Count us in. (This rad Champagne and purple combo doesn't hurt either.)
Looking for a sheet mask that doesn't leave your skin more dehydrated than it was to begin with? Try this gold foil cutout that helps lock moisture in all night long.
When you need a heavy-duty cleanser to get last night's makeup stains off, you go for a balm like this. Formulated with real peaches and macadamia oil, this stuff leaves your skin clean and smelling delicious.
Clouds seem to be the ultimate mood for 2018 (just ask Ariana Grande), so we're not totally opposed to a brightening mask housed inside this cute packaging.
Not only does this galaxy face mask look good in a selfie, but its hyaluronic acid and niacinamide formula keeps skin bouncy and glowing.
If highlighters aren't your thing, find a moisturizer like this one that gives your skin a natural radiance along with all-day hydration.
