There's no doubt that we've learned a lot from Korean beauty. It's the reason we have a six-step cleansing routine , wear brown eyeliner instead of black, and can clearly define what " glass skin " is. According to the Korea Customs Services , the U.S. alone imported nearly $400 million worth of cosmetic products in 2016 — most of which was skin care — and it's only the beginning of what most are predicting to be a global phenomenon. (And we're predicting K-beauty is going be a billion-dollar industry by 2019.)