Beauty brands, retailers, and consumers alike are sipping the K-beauty Kool-Aid. And with good reason: This last year has introduced us to double-cleansing, multi-masking, product layering, and more — with international imports turning the beauty industry on its head. The proof? A few months ago, Target teamed up with Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon to bring a specially curated collection to the superstore with much success. Now, the brand is back and better than ever — this time, it is bringing the K-beauty magic to CVS.
The selection will be expansive, to say the least. (As a matter of fact, it's one of the largest Korean beauty initiatives in the U.S., ever.) Because starting in April, you'll be able to pick from more than 100 new and exclusive Korean beauty products at 2,100 CVS stores nationwide. Talk about a mic drop.
Here's the best part: A large chunk of the items are deliciously scented and packaged for the foodie in us all, and we're here to break down a few of our favorites. Whether it's the Oreo-inspired face cream, the cupcake-shaped lip balm, or the face masks that uncannily resemble freshly pressed juices, this collection's got it — and each one is so, so good. Ready to whet your appetite? Click through the slides ahead.