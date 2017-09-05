Story from Beauty

Target Is Making It A Lot Easier To Shop K-Beauty — Starting Now

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Target has pretty much everything you could ask for: food, shoes, school supplies, furniture, beauty products — you name it. But starting September 10, its pre-existing K-beauty section is getting even bigger: Target will add nearly 20 products across 1,500 stores, so you can feed your snail sheet mask addiction without booking a flight overseas.
Just like last year's partnership between the retailer and Peach & Lily, Target is teaming up with Glow Recipe — you know, the brand behind this best-selling mask — to curate a special collection of exclusive formulas you can only find wherever there's a red bullseye. Here's what you can expect from Glow Studio for Target: Whamisa, a new, Target-exlusive brand with six gentle formulas in mask, serum, and toner form; products from Make Prem and Lee Jiham; and exclusive kits with pre-packed regimens for beginners.
"K-Beauty is one of the fastest growing categories in premium skin care at Target," Mark Tritton, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Target, tells Refinery29. "This collection allows [customers] to effortlessly incorporate K-Beauty products into their beauty regimen, all for an incredible price. It’s also a great example of how we’re partnering with digital brands who are experts in their field to curate a selection of compelling products for our guests."
Considering Target is the one place you can find a canoe, crockpot, greeting cards, and a Google Home, it only makes sense to add K-beauty to the list of things we didn't know we needed. Click ahead to check out the products you'll want to add to your red cart later this month.

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series