Target has pretty much everything you could ask for: food, shoes, school supplies, furniture, beauty products — you name it. But starting September 10, its pre-existing K-beauty section is getting even bigger: Target will add nearly 20 products across 1,500 stores, so you can feed your snail sheet mask addiction without booking a flight overseas.
Just like last year's partnership between the retailer and Peach & Lily, Target is teaming up with Glow Recipe — you know, the brand behind this best-selling mask — to curate a special collection of exclusive formulas you can only find wherever there's a red bullseye. Here's what you can expect from Glow Studio for Target: Whamisa, a new, Target-exlusive brand with six gentle formulas in mask, serum, and toner form; products from Make Prem and Lee Jiham; and exclusive kits with pre-packed regimens for beginners.
"K-Beauty is one of the fastest growing categories in premium skin care at Target," Mark Tritton, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Target, tells Refinery29. "This collection allows [customers] to effortlessly incorporate K-Beauty products into their beauty regimen, all for an incredible price. It’s also a great example of how we’re partnering with digital brands who are experts in their field to curate a selection of compelling products for our guests."
Considering Target is the one place you can find a canoe, crockpot, greeting cards, and a Google Home, it only makes sense to add K-beauty to the list of things we didn't know we needed. Click ahead to check out the products you'll want to add to your red cart later this month.