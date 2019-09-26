We've always known orange to be a pretty autumnal shade. It's in the seasonal foliage, it's the color of fanged Jack-O-Lanterns come October, and it even sneaks into fall fashion trends. This year, the shade du jour is rusted — a deep orange tone that's surprisingly neutral.
"I think we'll see a lot of burnt orange this fall," says editorial nail artist Betina Goldstein. "It's not a bright neon, but more of a rust or a terracotta vibe. A few nail brands have come out with fall polishes that fit the exact red-brown undertones to a T."
Among those, an earthy orange from Essie's Sweater Weather collection, a cinnamon shade by NYC's Paintbox salon, and a Smith & Cult best-seller. Ahead, your guide to the best burnt-orange nail polish to invest in this fall.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.