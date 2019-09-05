Essie Just Dropped 6 Fall Nail Polishes — & They’re Selling Fast

Unlike the September impulse splurge on the perfect fall (insert whatever suede item you have in your cart right now), a fresh manicure is low-risk, high reward. All you have to do is find a night to wipe off your summery French-dip design, and paint on a new one that feels crisp, cool, and perfectly autumnal. You can use that dried-up bottle of Wicked from your own collection, or drop $9 on a shiny new shade that's right in line with the season's trends.
We highly recommend the latter. Whether your dream manicure is shimmery and neutral or glossy and dark, you can find six fall-inspired shades — all begging to be matched with knits and leather boots — in Essie's aptly-named collection, Sweater Weather. From a muted yellow to a fresh take on forest green, scroll through to see and shop all the newest, most gorgeous (and, notably, limited-edition) Essie bottles before they sell out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
